Expand / Collapse search

Police: Juvenile's failed robbery attempt in Old City turns violent after man shot with woman, baby in car

By and FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man with baby, woman in the car shot in Penns Landing

Police say a man who was with a woman and his baby was shot in Penns Landing during the Independance Day weekend. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest.

PHILADELPHIA - A man, who was with his female companion and a baby in Old City, was shot during a failed robbery attempt, according to police. 

Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace told FOX 29 that reports of the incident came to police around 12:10 a.m. on Monday. 

Officers with the 6th District responded to a call of a person shot on the Chestnut Street Bridge, Pace says. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man in his 30s was shot once in the shoulder and taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to Pace. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's companion, a woman, dropped her cell phone and attempted to pick it up when a juvenile tried to steal it, investigators say. 

The juvenile pulled out a gun and fired five times at the woman and the victim, Pace says. 

Authorities say the victim has a license to carry, but did not take out his gun and return fire because the couple had a baby in the car. 

After the shooting, the woman and victim went to Jefferson Hospital, according to police. 

No arrests have been made, but authorities believe the juvenile was with a group of other juveniles who fled after the shooting, police say. 