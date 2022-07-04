Police: Juvenile's failed robbery attempt in Old City turns violent after man shot with woman, baby in car

A man, who was with his female companion and a baby in Old City, was shot during a failed robbery attempt, according to police.

Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace told FOX 29 that reports of the incident came to police around 12:10 a.m. on Monday.

Officers with the 6th District responded to a call of a person shot on the Chestnut Street Bridge, Pace says.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man in his 30s was shot once in the shoulder and taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to Pace.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's companion, a woman, dropped her cell phone and attempted to pick it up when a juvenile tried to steal it, investigators say.

The juvenile pulled out a gun and fired five times at the woman and the victim, Pace says.

Authorities say the victim has a license to carry, but did not take out his gun and return fire because the couple had a baby in the car.

After the shooting, the woman and victim went to Jefferson Hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made, but authorities believe the juvenile was with a group of other juveniles who fled after the shooting, police say.