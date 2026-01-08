Juvenile humpback whale found dead and bloated near Bethany Beach
BETHANY BEACH, DE - A juvenile humpback whale was discovered near Bethany Beach, drawing attention from local marine experts.
Efforts to move the whale
What we know:
The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) is collaborating with DNREC to move the 30-foot whale onto the beach for examination.
Heavy equipment is needed for this process.
The whale was first spotted floating at sea about two miles off the Indian River Inlet before beaching near a private community.
MERR plans to conduct a necropsy to determine the cause of death once the whale is moved.
What we don't know:
The exact cause of the whale's death is still undetermined, and further analysis is required.
The Source: Information from the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute.