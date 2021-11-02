K-9 with Manchester Police Department signs off for final time

A K-9 with the Manchester Police Department signed off for the final time and his last 10-7 call was captured on camera. Don't worry we translated it from dog to English.

"I have had the chance to create experiences that will last a lifetime, in dog and human years," K-9 Storm said in dog to English translation. "I am going to miss not only chasing bad guys but also community events where I got to meet so many wonderful humans.

K-9 Storm has played a large role in police patrol operations, by tracking and locating missing persons, suspects and evidence, as well as narcotics detection since he joined the department in 2015. Over the years, K-9 Storm responded to 70 officer protection calls, performed 23 building searches, 45 tracks, 25 search warrants, and 180 narcotic sniffs/searches.

Credit: Manchester Police Department

He assisted with the seizure of narcotics with a street value of $250,000, $90,000 in cash, 46 vehicles, and two firearms, according to the police department.

K-9 Storm continued to serve even after he underwent surgery to remove his left eye due to a cancer diagnosis in 2020.

