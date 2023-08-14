'Kelce' documentary following Eagles' center through 2022-23 season to be released by Prime Video

article

Prime Video has announced the release of a feature-length documentary following Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce through the 2022-2023 season.

The documentary will be released Sept. 12, exclusively on Prime Video, the streaming service announced on Monday morning. It will be released just ahead of the return of Thursday Night Football, when the Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Prime Video describes ‘Kelce’ as an ‘emotional’ journey through this past season. Last season began with the All-Pro center considering retirement and ended with him facing his own brother in the Super Bowl.

The season also included the debut of his new podcast ‘New Heights,’ which he co-hosts with his brother Travis – an All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field," said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. "We’re privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career."

