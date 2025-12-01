Police identify woman fatally shot during officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia

The Brief Christina Miranda, 35, was shot and killed by police after investigators say she pointed a gun at officers on Sunday. Investigators say a Taser used to try and subdue Miranda before the shooting was ineffective. Both officers have been placed on leave while during an internal affairs investigation.



Investigators have identified a woman who was shot and killed by police after authorities say she pointed a gun at officers during a confrontation on Sunday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of Erie Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person with a gun.

Investigators say two officers encountered 35-year-old Christina Miranda holding a gun to the right side of her head.

She allegedly ignored the officer's commands to drop the weapon, which investigators say caused police to deploy a Taser that had no effect on Miranda.

Investigators say as Miranda fled across Erie Avenue, she pointed her firearm in the direction of the officers, which prompted both officers to open fire.

Miranda was struck multiple times and was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where she died just before 5 p.m.

Investigators say a loaded .22 caliber Kel-Tec handgun with an obliterated serial number was recovered from the scene of the incident.

The Philadelphia Police Department, along with the District Attorney's Office, is reviewing the incident per department policy.

Both officers, a 36-year-old with 17-years on the force and a 25-year-old in his sophomore year with the department, have been placed on leave.