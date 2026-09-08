Kensington underpass transformed: 400 community paintings installed under Market-Frankford line

The Brief More than 400 paintings now fill a stretch under the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington, running from Huntingdon to Tioga. The final mural installed Tuesday completes a yearlong public art project shaped by community members. The paintings highlight family, culture and hope.



More than 400 pieces of art are now on display under the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington, transforming the area with a continuous burst of color, according to FOX 29. The final mural was installed Tuesday afternoon outside Harrowgate Park, capping off a yearlong project led by artist Mat Tomezsko and built by Kensington residents.

Bringing stories to life under the tracks

What we know:

Under the Market-Frankford Line, more than 400 paintings have been installed from Huntingdon to Tioga, each triangle-shaped steel plate reflecting the neighborhood’s diversity. Lead artist Mat Tomezsko said he worked to make sure the art reflected as many residents as possible.

"Really I wanted it to be shaped by the community as much as possible. So it was a huge amount of give and take," said Tomezsko.

Tomezsko has spent five years in Kensington and invited anyone to contribute their ideas and styles. "To see all the individual voices and all these different styles put all together. It is just kind of incredible," said Tomezsko.

The murals feature Philly classics like cheesesteaks and water ice alongside images representing family, culture and hope.

Together, the artwork creates what Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada described as a timeline of resilience. "These paintings tell the story of Kensington and Harrowgate. Our past, our present, and our future. They carry a message of hope and resilience in places where others might only see challenge," said Lozada.

On Tuesday, Lozada placed the finishing piece—a tree of life—on the mural collection.

What they're saying:

The project is called "The Heart of Kensington Creates" and is made up entirely by people who live in the area, said Lozada. "This project shows what’s possible when we invest in that community and believe in its future," said Lozada.

Tomezsko hopes the work gives anyone passing by a sense of the neighborhood’s creativity. "I just hope they get a sense of the joy and the creativity that exists in this community," said Tomezsko.

The artwork, now a permanent feature under the L, offers a new way to see Kensington’s story.

What we don't know:

Details on whether additional projects are planned for this area or how the artwork will be maintained have not been shared.