Masked man accused of terrorizing people near City Hall extradited back to Philadelphia

The Brief Zymire Hughes, 22, was extradited back to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Hughes is accused of terrorizing pedestrians in Center City wearing a creepy mask. Hughes fled to Las Vegas, where he was eventually captured by U.S. Marshals.



Zymire Hughes, the 22-year-old accused of accosting pedestrians wearing a Halloween mask outside City Hall last month, has been returned to Philadelphia after being arrested in Las Vegas.

Hughes arrested in Vegas

What we know:

U.S. Marshals brought Hughes into custody on August 25 while on the lam in Las Vegas.

U.S. Marshals say Hughes left Philadelphia on Aug. 19, then flew from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, New Jersey, to Orlando, then to Vegas.

Officials said that after he was identified on the news, Hughes changed his location and hid in an apartment complex for five days.

Hughes has been a Las Vegas resident since February, according to U.S. Marshals, but came to Philadelphia to visit family. Investigators say he had previous run-ins with police in and outside the city.

Documents obtained by FOX 29 show he was arrested for criminal trespassing in Upper Merion in March 2024, for allegedly breaking into a store in the King of Prussia mall with two others. Krasner says he’s aware of Hughes’ criminal history.

"I don’t consider this to be just a high school kid acting out," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "This is someone with a troubling history, who is an adult, and who has to be reined in, whatever is necessary to do that. And in this case, I believe it includes incarceration. We will pursue."

He was extradited back to Philadelphia on Tuesday, where he will face charges including assault and terroristic threats.

The backstory:

Hughes was wanted by Philadelphia Police following an August 12 incident in Center City, where he allegedly wore a creepy mask, threatened pedestrians and recorded the interactions on his phone.

According to police, the incidents occurred over a 15-minute period around 5 a.m. near City Hall and Dilworth Plaza. Police state that surveillance cameras recorded a man in a doll-style mask approaching several people on the street, following individuals and attempting to enter a nearby Dunkin' before being turned away due to his reported behavior.

Investigators allege that during one encounter, the suspect held one hand behind his back and asked a woman if she was "ready to die" while holding a mobile phone in his other hand.

In a separate incident, police report that a female jogger sustained a leg injury while attempting to run away from the individual.

Investigators state that the suspect filmed the interactions on his cell phone, leading police to believe the encounters may have been staged for social media content.