Kentucky homes rebuilt after deadly 2021 Mayfield tornado destroyed again

Kentucky residents who faced the unimaginable when a tornado destroyed their homes less than three years ago once again were targeted by deadly severe weather this week.

Still recovering from the deadly Mayfield tornado of 2021 , the towns of Barnsley and Dawson Springs experienced a Tornado Emergency on Sunday evening. This was part of a multiday deadly severe weather outbreak that unfolded during Memorial Day weekend .

The December 2021 tornado outbreak spawned at least 66 tornadoes, including an EF-4 tornado that ripped apart a 165-mile path in Kentucky and decimated the small town of Mayfield .

Some homes in Barnsley had just finished construction before being demolished by another storm.

Dawson Springs resident Mark Minton told FOX Weather he and his family lived in their home for only two years before the 2021 tornado hit. It took 10 months to rebuild, he said.

"It's like throwing a dart at a globe, pulling the dart out, spinning the globe, throwing it and hitting the same hole twice," Minton said. "It seems near impossible for it to happen twice. I just don't really know what all to say about it."

Minton and his neighbors are now deciding if they will rebuild their homes a second time or move on.

Five people were killed in Kentucky during the most recent severe weather outbreak.

National Weather Service survey teams found at least high-end EF-3 tornado damage from Eddyville to near Earlington, Kentucky. Experts will determine if the tornado will be classified as an EF-4 or stronger.