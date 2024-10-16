Kevin Hart adds 4th Philadelphia show to comedy tour due to high demand
PHILADELPHIA - Just call it the "City of Kevinly Love!"
Kevin Hart has once again extended his hometown stop for the "Acting My Age" comedy tour.
The Philadelphia native will now be at The Met from December 4-7, adding the fourth date on Monday due to overwhelming demand.
This is actually the third time Hart has extended his stay in his hometown city!
Pre-sale tickets for the fourth show are currently on sale, with general admission sales starting Friday.
Tickets for the December 4-6 shows are already sold out.