Kevin Hart adds 4th Philadelphia show to comedy tour due to high demand

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  October 16, 2024 1:36pm EDT
Philadelphia
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Kevin Hart speaks on stage during the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Just call it the "City of Kevinly Love!"

Kevin Hart has once again extended his hometown stop for the "Acting My Age" comedy tour.

The Philadelphia native will now be at The Met from December 4-7, adding the fourth date on Monday due to overwhelming demand.

This is actually the third time Hart has extended his stay in his hometown city!

Pre-sale tickets for the fourth show are currently on sale, with general admission sales starting Friday.

Tickets for the December 4-6 shows are already sold out.