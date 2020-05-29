Key West high school seniors celebrate commencement with 'jet ski graduation'

Seniors from a Key West high school had a very Florida commencement, staging a socially distanced “Jet Ski graduation” on May 26.

This footage shows Somerset Island Preparatory graduates – of which there were 11, according to local media – wearing caps, gowns, and masks as they ride through Key West waters.

Related: Overcoming obstacles: Homeless student graduates as valedictorian of Florida high school

In the video, graduates are seen pulling up to an anchored boat, where the principal hands out diplomas with a grabber.

“The idea to have a Jet Ski graduation is a perfect example of the innovative mindset that permeates Somerset Island Prep. I could not be prouder of the students and staff during these trying times,” Todd German, Somerset Academy’s governing board chair, said in a press release.

