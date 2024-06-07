article

Kia America is recalling approximately 463,000 Telluride SUVs from the 2020-2024 model years, urging owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until a fire hazard is resolved.

Cause of the recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that the front power seat motor in these Tellurides may overheat due to a stuck slide knob, potentially leading to a fire whether the vehicle is parked or being driven.

Details of reported incidents

Kia decided on the recall on May 29, following reports of one under-seat fire and six incidents of localized melting in the seat tilt motor between August 2022 and March 2024. Fortunately, no injuries, crashes, or fatalities have been reported.

The recall report indicates that a strong external impact to the front power seat side cover or seat slide knob can cause internal misalignment. Continuous operation under these conditions can lead to overheating. Drivers experiencing this issue may find themselves unable to adjust the power seat, detect a burning or melting smell, or observe smoke from beneath the seat.

Steps for owners and repair details

To address the problem, dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs at no cost. Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from buildings until repairs are completed.

Notification letters to owners will be mailed starting July 30, with dealers being informed a few days earlier. Kia America has not commented on the delay in notifications.

How to check if your vehicle is affected

Owners can verify if their vehicle is included in this recall and get more information on the NHTSA website or Kia’s recall lookup platform.

The recall affects 462,869 Tellurides manufactured between January 9, 2019, and May 29, 2024. Kia America estimates that about 1% of these vehicles have the defect.

Previous recalls affecting Kia Telluride

This is not the only recall affecting Kia Telluride owners. In March, Kia recalled over 427,000 Tellurides from the same model years due to a defect that could cause the vehicles to roll away while parked.

Last fall, Kia and Hyundai issued "park outside" recalls for 3.4 million other car and SUV models due to engine compartment fire risks. Many of these vehicles remained on the road months later, raising safety concerns.

Hyundai owns part of Kia, though the companies operate independently.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



