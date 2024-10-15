Kim v. Bashaw: Key issues in New Jersey Senate race to replace Bob Menendez

article

The battle to fill Bob Menendez’s U.S. Senate seat is in full force as New Jersey Republicans hope to claim victory for the first time in more than 50 years.

Democratic Congressman Andy Kim and Republican candidate Curtis Bashaw are vying to replace the former senator, who resigned in August after being convicted on federal bribery charges.

Both candidates overcame contested primaries to earn nominations from their respective parties in the primary election.

Kim filed a lawsuit challenging New Jersey’s "county-line" ballot design as he faced off against Governor Phil Murphy’s wife Tammy, who ultimately dropped out of the race. Meanwhile, Bashaw achieved a rare GOP primary victory by defeating a candidate that had been endorsed by Donald Trump.

The latest pol l shows Kim, a three-term congressman, holding a five-point lead over Bashaw, a first-time candidate and hotel-developer, with 29 percent of voters still undecided.

Kim hammered Bashaw for his support of Trump during their first debate as the two clashed over key election topics, including abortion and immigration:

Energy

Kim says he supports protecting our environment , and has voted for the Inflation Reduction Act in an effort to invest in U.S. energy production, create jobs in green sectors and combat climate change.

Bashaw says he supports an "all of the above" comprehensive energy plan to create American jobs and gain energy independence without "rushing into expensive energy mandates," such as electrification, EVs and offshore wind projects.

Economy

Both candidates say they support small businesses.

Bashaw also says he wants to lower taxes and cut regulations to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the United States from China.

Kim has sponsored tax and spending policies that he claims have brought relief to small business owners.

Healthcare

Kim says the United States "needs" universal healthcare to give every American access to affordable care. He has also supported legislation to lower prescription drug prices, expand Medicare, protect access to reproductive healthcare and reform the tax system.

Bashaw says he wants to make healthcare more affordable by expanding group and association health plans, allowing insurance companies to compete and letting doctors use their medical licenses across state lines.

Reproductive rights

Both candidates support abortion rights, but Bashaw has said he supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that ended Roe v. Wade.

Bashaw claims to be a pro-choice married gay man, who will be an "unwavering advocate for access to women’s healthcare, birth control and IVF."

Kim says he is "proudly" pro-choice, stating that he would not rest in the Senate until a "clear, comprehensive law restoring reproductive freedom for everyone, everywhere in this country" is passed.



