DHS to end 'shoes-off' travel policy at airport security checkpoints

Travelers flying out of Philadelphia International Airport kept their shoes on while passing through security checkpoints on Tuesday.

What we know:

Secretary Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security announced the end of the ‘Shoes-Off’ Travel Policy Tuesday evening.

The policy change now allows passengers to travel through domestic airports with their shoes on. Secretary Noem said this move will increase hospitality for travelers, streamline the TSA security checkpoint process and reduce wait times.

What they're saying:

"I’m a little bit of a germaphobe so I enjoy not having to take off my shoes," said Auria Zhang, who has TSA pre-check.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed to PHL there can be exceptions to the shoe policy based on individuals requiring additional screening.

"Sometimes getting the shoes on and off for little ones can take up some time and she doesn’t always want to have her shoes taken off and put back on, so definitely helps getting through the process and get to where we need to go to get on the flight," said Chris Barkley, who is traveling with his toddler daughter Elena.

"Hopefully that ends up being all over the country and just makes travel a lot easier, a lot quicker," said Terri Toner of Florida.

What's next:

Secretary Noem said technology has improved over the last two decades since the shoe-off policy was implemented back in 2006, citing the new Real ID requirements as an example.

She also said large events coming up in the U.S. next year were a big factor, mentioning the World Cup 2026 and America 250 celebrations.