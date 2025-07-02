Man stabs backhoe tire after asking Philadelphia utility worker 'Why aren't you striking?': police

article

The Brief Carnell Wilder, 59, was arrested after stabbing a Philadelphia Gas Works backhoe tire. Wilder allegedly asked the Philadelphia Gas Works employee who was operating the machine, "why aren't you striking?" He was charged with possession of an instrument of crime, criminal mischief and institutional vandalism.



Investigators say a 59-year-old man injured his hand while stabbing a Philadelphia Gas Works backhoe tire after asking a utility worker why he wasn't on strike.

Carnell Wilder was charged on Wednesday with vandalism in the incident that police say happened on the 3900 block of Ford Road in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident unfolded on Tuesday when Wilder approached a Philadelphia Gas Works employee who was operating a backhoe.

Wilder allegedly asked the employee "why aren't you striking" and stabbed the rear left tire of the backhoe with a knife, causing it to deflate.

Police say he injured his hand while stabbing the tire and was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

Wilder was charged on Wednesday with possession of an instrument of crime, criminal mischief and institutional vandalism.