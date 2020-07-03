Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tests positive for coronavirus

article

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for coronavirus before a Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore with President Trump, according to multiple media reports.

In an emailed statement to Fox News, Sergio Gor, chief of staff to Trump Victory Finance committee said “After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events.”

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.