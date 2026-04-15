Stabbing at Willow Grove Mall leaves 1 injured, suspect in custody: police
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. - An investigation is underway after Abington Township police say a person was assaulted with a knife at the Willow Grove Park Mall Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
At around 2:30 p.m. the Abington Township Police Department responded to an assault involving a knife at the Willow Grove Park Mall.
The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Police say the suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the community.
What we don't know:
The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.
The Source: Information from the Abington Township Police Department.