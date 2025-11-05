Krasner wins third-term as Philadelphia district attorney, defeating Pat Dugan

The Brief District Attorney Larry Krasner won his third term, beating former municipal judge and military vet Pat Dugan. Krasner and Dugan re-matched on Election Day after the incumbent DA ousted Dugan in the democratic primary. Krasner will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss his re-election and commitment to safety in Philadelphia.



Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was re-elected to his third term on Tuesday, defeating former municipal court judge Pat Dugan for the second time.

Krasner ousted Dugan met in the democratic primary election in May, but Dugan collected enough write-in signatures to earn the Republican nomination.

Over 228,000 Philadelphia voters selected Krasner over Dugan, in a landslide 75%-25% victory for the democrat.

What we know:

First elected in 2017, Krasner has served as Philadelphia's top prosecutor during some of the most violent and turbulent times in the city's history. The number of homicides in the city has dropped over the course of his second term after topping out at 562 in 2021. Philadelphia police reported 269 homicides in 2024.

Krasner, 64, has touted his success reforming Philadelphia's criminal justice system while remaining tough on violent crime over the last eight years.

"He understands that the key to safety was reforming a broken criminal justice system is reforming an office that, for too long, let the powerful remain unaccountable," his campaign website reads.

Krasner secured endorsements from some of the city's largest unions, including District Council 33 and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

What's next:

Krasner will deliver remarks on his re-election and reaffirm his commitment to public safety in Philadelphia during a press conference on Wednesday.

You can watch the press conference on FOX29.com or on the FOX 29 YouTube page.