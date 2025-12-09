Kyle Schwarber, Phillies finalizing 5-year, $150 million deal: report

article

The Brief Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a five-year, $150 million contract, per ESPN. Schwarber, an NL MVP runner-up and one of baseball’s top home run hitters, is returning to Philadelphia. The deal would secure a major clubhouse leader for the Phillies long-term.



Slugger Kyle Schwarber is staying in Philly. The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing the veteran power hitter to a five-year, $150 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Schwarber stays

What we know:

Sources told ESPN that the agreement is in the final stages and would keep Schwarber in Philadelphia for the next five seasons. Schwarber, an NL MVP runner-up, has been one of the league’s most consistent home run hitters and a central figure in the Phillies’ clubhouse.

He has been a key part of the Phillies’ recent postseason runs, known for his power at the plate, leadership presence and impact in critical moments.

What this means for the Phillies

If completed, the signing would solidify Schwarber as a cornerstone player as the Phillies continue pursuing a World Series title. His return reinforces a lineup already considered one of the strongest in the National League.

What's next:

The deal is not yet officially announced by the team. Once finalized, Schwarber would be locked in through the next five seasons at a $150 million total value.