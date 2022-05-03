Bear spotted in Delaware County woods, police say

Upper Darby police are reporting a bear sighting in the wooded areas of Lansdowne Borough and Clifton Heights, near Creek Road.

Officers are patrolling the area, and they say that the Pennsylvania Game Warden has arrived in Upper Darby.

Police say they have also notified businesses and schools in the area, and they are encouraging people to stay away.

Charles Kelly Elementary School, located on Dennison Avenue, has been placed in a lock-out out of an abundance of caution, according to their administration. All staff and students are inside the building and remain safe.

Police are advising anyone who sees the bear to not approach it, stay calm, and call 911.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says that Pennsylvania's bears population has been increasing for decades, and it's important to know what to when there's a bear in the area.

Bears are most active at dusk and dawn, but the Game Commission says that once a bear finds easily accessible food, they will keep coming back. The issue with their return is that with every return, comes a decreased fear of people.

The Game Commission says that the best way to keep bears away is to regularly clean outdoor cooking appliances, keep garbage cans as clean as possible, and store bird seed and pet food in an indoor space.

If you come into contact with a bear on your property, the Game Commission suggests that you make loud noises from a distance or simply leave the bear alone. Once the bear leaves the area, it's recommended that you go back and clean up whatever may have attracted the bear.

Feeding bears or putting out any food for wildlife that will attract bears is against the law, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.