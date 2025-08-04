Large house fire in Hamilton Township under control: officials

article

The cause of a house fire in Hamilton Township is under investigation.

What we know:

On Monday at around 12:31 p.m. Hamilton Twp. police received a 911 call regarding a structure fire on the 200 block of Burning Tree Ct.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Seven fire departments responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

Officials say that no occupants were inside.

Police say the owner and only occupant of the residence was not injured in the fire.

Neighbors say the homeowner, who they refer to as ‘Jingles' due to her previous profession as a clown, was outside gardening at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.