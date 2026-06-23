Large tree falls onto cars and houses after North Philadelphia storm

The Brief A large tree fell on the 2300 block of Lambert Street in North Philadelphia, damaging cars and a house. Crews from Jimmy’s Tree Removal began clearing the tree after storms hit the area late Monday evening. Residents say they are relieved cleanup is underway, but some are still unable to access their vehicles.



A large tree split in half and crashed onto cars and a home on the 2300 block of Lambert Street in North Philadelphia, according to FOX 29. The aftermath left neighbors dealing with blocked vehicles and concerns about safety after powerful storms swept through late Monday evening.

What we know:

The tree split in half, with part of it landing in the street and the other portion resting on a vehicle and Sharron Smallwood’s home.

"I just made it in the house before it came down I could hear the click so when I got in here and looked back it was down," said Daisy Gantt, who lives nearby.

Smallwood learned about the tree from a call by Gantt.

"She says a tree just fell on your house, I said I didn’t hear a thing…" said Smallwood.

She only realized the extent of the damage after opening her front door and seeing the tree up against her house.

Smallwood’s brother visited to check on her and shared concerns about the wires near the house.

"When I went upstairs, I looked if I raise my screen, I can touch the wires from across the street so that’s what I’m nervous about but they said someone is coming out either today or tomorrow to take it down. I hope so cause I can’t even get up get my car out…," he said.

Jimmy’s Tree Removal, contracted by the city, began clearing the block, which brought relief to residents. Smallwood’s brother said, "She’s feeling good. She’s feeling good. She’s optimistic that she’ll be able to get out of her house and get around and do whatever she needs to do."

Local perspective:

Neighbors described the situation as scary and said they were grateful no one was hurt. The cleanup process is ongoing, and some residents are still unable to access their vehicles.

Residents say the storm’s impact was sudden and left them with unexpected challenges. Gantt said she was just inside her house when the tree came down, and Smallwood’s brother expressed hope that the removal would allow them to return to normal routines soon.

The community is watching as crews work to clear the debris and restore access to homes and vehicles.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when all debris will be cleared or when residents will have full access to their vehicles and homes.

There is no information on whether any additional repairs will be needed for the affected house.