Large truck fire shuts down Montgomery Drive on-ramp to westbound Schuylkill Expressway

The Brief A truck fire closed the Montgomery Drive on-ramp to the westbound Schuylkill Expressway early Monday. Philadelphia firefighters blocked the ramp while putting out flames coming from the truck. Freezing temperatures caused water from firefighting efforts to ice over the roadway.



A large truck fire shut down the Montgomery Drive on-ramp to the westbound Schuylkill Expressway early Monday morning. Philadelphia firefighters blocked the ramp while they worked to get the flames under control.

What we know:

The fire was seen coming from the back of the truck as crews arrived. On-air commentary suggested the fire may have started from overheated brake pads, which can catch fire and spread to the truck.

Firefighters sprayed the vehicle, and the water quickly began freezing on the ramp due to the frigid temperatures. The area was described as "a mess," with chunky ice and leftover snow from the storm contributing to hazardous conditions.

Drivers in the area were also seen navigating uncleared snow, including motorists with only small sections of their windshields cleared.

The on-ramp remained closed as firefighters continued working at the scene.

Truck fire shuts down Montgomery Drive on-ramp to westbound Schuylkill Expressway

What they're saying:

Fire crews on scene worked in extremely cold temperatures as winds shifted smoke across the roadway. Observers noted the difficulty of operating hose lines in freezing weather and commended firefighters for quickly bringing the fire under control.

Truck fire shuts down Montgomery Drive on-ramp to westbound Schuylkill Expressway (Photo: Britain Wetzel)

What's next:

Traffic backups will continue as vehicles attempted to turn around or back up due to the closure. Drivers are urged to allow extra time and completely clear snow off their vehicles before traveling.

Truck fire shuts down Montgomery Drive on-ramp to westbound Schuylkill Expressway (Photo: Britain Wetzel)