Father Judge High School alumni give back to those in need with toy drive

A group of Father Judge High School alumni are partnering with the school to give back to those in need.

The alumni group consists of several young men who are now excelling as entrepreneurs in Philadelphia.

"It’s not always about the business and the dollar signs, it’s about making an impact on the community that you live in, for the people that aren’t as fortunate," says Michael McClintic, the owner of Dump Boys.

What's next:

The toy drive is scheduled at Father Judge High School from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

They are planning to not only collect toys, but also clothing items and canned goods.

Jeff Griffaton, a Wholesale Realtor says, "I’ve seen so much growth in such a short period of time between all of our friends and getting together to donate back to the community that kind of gave us that foundation is something that’s like super important to us."