New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency throughout the state due to a propane delivery disruption.

What we know:

This is in response to a service disruption at a major propane distribution plant in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, affecting home and commercial heating, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The emergency officially began at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The executive order allows for a statewide exemption on hours-of-service regulations for transporting residential heating fuel.

Under a federal waiver, the maximum driving time for commercial motor carriers transporting propane is extended from 11 hours to 14 hours, with 10 consecutive hours of off-duty time required between driving periods, the press release states.

What they're saying:

"As temperatures continue to drop, ensuring that every person has access to a safe, warm environment is essential," Gov. Murphy said in a statement. "I am declaring a State of Emergency to ensure that the approximately 186,000 New Jerseyans who rely on propane for home heating purposes can receive it without interruption."

"This Executive Order expands delivery capabilities to keep homes heated and families secure," he added.

The Executive Order will remain in effect until it is determined that an emergency no longer exists.

Staying informed

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to click here for updates and safety information. Those using generators should follow safety tips to prevent accidents.