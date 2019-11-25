Laser targets JetBlue flight landing at Newark Liberty International Airport
NEWARK, N.J. - Another commercial flight has been targeted by a laser.
The crew of a JetBlue flight approaching Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday night noticed the laser as it was flying over Paterson.
Lasers can temporarily blind a pilot and are considered a problem at airports around the country.
There have been more than two dozen laser incidents reported at Newark this year, and more than 5,000 nationwide.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.