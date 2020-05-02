Late retired officer honored with parade in Brick Township

A late veteran of the he Brick Township Police Department was honored in a moving tribute Friday.

Detective Sergeant Peter Ramsey, who had been retired, passed away at the age of 81 on April 27.

To honor their late colleague, dozens of police cars formed a guard of honor for his wife Caroline.

In the video, Police Chief James Riccio and Lieutenant Joe Oliveri present Caroline with flowers before officers drove past in tribute.

“Sgt. Ramsey was a great man and a great police officer," chief James Riccio said. “It was an honor to know him and a privilege to have had the opportunity to work alongside him. Pete will be missed.”

Over 50 vehicles participated in the incredible tribute, which was improvised amid the COVID-19 pandemic to recognize the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.

