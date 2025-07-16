Laura Caron: NJ elementary school teacher accused of having child with teen student arraigned

article

The Brief Laura Caron, 34, is accused of having a child with a student who lived with her from 2016-2020. Caron, a Middle Township Elementary School 5th grade teacher, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and more. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 20.



A former New Jersey elementary school teacher accused of having a child with a teenage student was arraigned on Wednesday.

Laura Caron, 34, is accused of having a sexual relationship with the student beginning as early as when the victim was 11-years-old.

Caron, a 5th grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The backstory:

Investigators say the abuse occurred between 2016 and 2020 when the student was living with her in her Cape May Courthouse home.

According to court documents, Caron had taught the victim and at least one of his siblings, and the victim’s family later became friends with Caron. At some point, the victim and his siblings began staying with Caron for 1 or 2 nights a week, before they began living with Caron permanently from 2016 to 2020.

The documents also alleged that the victim confirmed to police that he was in a sexual relationship with Caron, and that he was the father of her young child, who was born when the victim was 13-years-old.

What's next:

Caron's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 20.