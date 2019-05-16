Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard

Lawmakers approved legislation authorizing the installation of speed cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County line.

The cameras will photograph vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit and the vehicle owner will get a minimum $100 fine in the mail. The faster you drive, the bigger the fine.

AAA says they are on board with the new technology.

"This is not just about motorists. It's motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. We want everyone to feel safer on the roadways," Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

In the summer of 201, Samara Banks and three of her young children were fatally struck while crossing the Boulevard. Police believe the driver was speeding.

In city council Thursday, a spokesman read a plea on the family's behalf.

"'Please think of our community of people. None of us want to be added to the number of deaths," Randy Lobasso with Bicycle Coalition of Greater Phila said.

Supporters of the cameras say there is an easy way to avoid the fines--slow down.

The cameras will be installed by the end of 2019.