Levittown girl makes thousands of ear savers for healthcare workers and cancer patients

article

A 10-year-old girl from Levittown has donated thousands of homemade ear savers for healthcare professionals and cancer patients in the Philadelphia area.

Danica Mulholland, who was diagnosed with brain cancer on Christmas day of 2018, decided that she wanted to lend a helping hand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After two years of chemotherapy and over 30 treatments of proton radiation therapy, Danica is now cancer-free and doing well. In April, she was inspired to create ear savers on her 3D printer specifically for pediatric cancer patients and healthcare workers.

“She decided she wanted to help the healthcare professionals that helped her,” said John Mulholland, Danica’s father, told FOX 29.

Since then, Danica has donated over 2,600 to St. Christopher's Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Kisses for Kyle Foundation, Abington Hospital, and UPenn Hospital.

“[She] has even sent some to the Marine Corps Parris Island training center,” said John.

Advertisement

On Friday, Danica donated over 1,500 ear savers to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Her life’s story and service is a reminder that anyone can be a hero in a time of need.

For more information, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP