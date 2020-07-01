Lewes woman charged with 6th DUI offense, shoplifting

article

Authorities in Delaware have charged a Lewes woman with her sixth DUI after an investigation into a shoplifting incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the ACME on Coastal Highway around 1 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated woman stealing packages of meat inside her purse.

Prior to the officer's arrival, authorities reported seeing a 2020 Gray Acura RDX driving erratically and pulling into the ACME parking lot.

Police say the woman, identified as 58-year-old Donna Connelly, was found inside her running car in the parking lot of the grocery chain. Officers allegedly saw an open bottle of alcohol inside the car and later detained Connelly.

On top of receiving her sixth impaired driving offense, police say Connelly was also driving with a suspended license.

Connelly was charged with felony DUI, driving while suspended, failure to have an insurance card and shoplifting.

Connelly was arraigned and later committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $11,200.00 cash-only bond.

