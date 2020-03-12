Lincoln Financial Field, NovaCare Complex to close Friday

article

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that Lincoln Financial Field and the NovaCare Complex will be closed on Friday.

"We have been closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and taking actions recommended by the CDC, state and local health departments, our Chief Medical Officer and others," the Eagles said in a statement.

Facilities will only be accessible with limited exceptions and staff will be instructed to work from home.

"We are continuing our preperations for the 2020 season, including free agency and the draft, and will monitor developments as more information becomes available," the team said.

The Eagles announcement comes on the same day the Wells Fargo Center announced they would be closing for a deep cleaning. As a result, a scheduled Dan & Shay concert was postponed.

"The health and safety of our community, players, employees and fans will remain paramount as we continue to make decisions over the coming days and weeks."

