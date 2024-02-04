Lincoln University creating legacies for young Black students after 170 years despite financial struggles

Right in Southern Chester County sits a large piece of history, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

The nations first degree granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU) started ten years before the emancipation of black people.

"While most African Americans were down South in bondage, here we were three to five miles past the Mason Dixon line offering higher education to black people," says Dr. Brenda Allen, the President of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 170 years later, Lincoln University is still doing just that, on the same land that was originally owned by free blacks.

"One of the few free black communities prior to emancipation it was called Hinsonville. At that time, it was actually the Hinsoville people who either donated or sold some land to start Lincoln University," says Dr. Allen.

A university that over the generations, has had many historic visitors like Frederick Douglass and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but also some powerful alumni.

"We are well known for producing leaders who have actually gone on and literally changed the courses of society," says Dr. Allen.

From U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, American poet and social activist Langston Hughes, to even Philadelphia’s current Mayor Cherelle Parker.

"It gives hope to myself and other young women or men that go to Lincoln, to see that they can achieve in life and do greater things," says Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Senior, Kahmar Durant-Robison.

"To actually be the alma mater of the first African American female Mayor of Philadelphia is just part of the legacy, it’s what we do," says Dr. Allen.

A legacy that will continue to live on with the next generation of students.

"I want to make the small black owned businesses, big businesses," says Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Junior, Tamia Johnson.

She is hoping to make that change with her future mass communications degree.

"Lincoln is what you make it so, you can come to Lincoln and absorb in your different resources and build your own legacy, your own path," says Johnson.

While Junior, Asia Tilghman’s path began with both of her parents attending Lincoln, she’s creating her own legacy.

"I went to a predominately white high school in my city of Downingtown so, it just felt like I needed to find something that spoke to me," says Tilghman.

Which the school has been speaking to many, with enrollment growing since the pandemic.

In the Fall, they had the highest enrollment in first year students since 2018.

"One of the concepts that really sells itself is the concept of family here at Lincoln University. Working higher education as long as I have, you hear the word family often, the thing with this university is, we practice what we preach," says Hamilton Raymond, the Executive Director of Admissions at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

With all the success and history, the university has faced financial struggles.

They’ve received support from the state and even a large donation a couple of years ago from novelist and billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, but they still need help.

"I’ve worked at institutions where a 20 million dollar gift is something that happens 2 to 3 times a year, for us it’s happening once every 170 years," says Dr. Allen.

Financial investments that Dr. Allen is hoping will start happening in order to keep the HBCU going and continuing on with the same mission started 170 years ago, of educating underserved black people.

Dr. Allen says, "We can continue to show people that we remain relevant on through this 21st century and continue to create and cultivate leaders, who can go out in the world and help it be a better place."