Pro-Palestinian protesters set encampment at Drexel University in 2nd night of chaos

A second night of protests in University City, this time at Drexel University, as students set up an encampment and the school issues a lockdown.

Hundreds of people gathered to set up the encampment Saturday night, just blocks from chaos at the University of Pennsylvania Friday night, in which 19 people were arrested.

The lockdown was issued by university officials a little after 7:30 Saturday night.

Pro-Palestinian protesters began the night in Center City and walked to Drexel’s campus.

It was then they set about setting up tents, while police, some in tactical gear, set up a perimeter with metal barricades.

The atmosphere has been generally peaceful, though some protesters did link arms, at one point, and attempted to break down the barricades.

The protesters are calling on the university to divest from all Israeli interests and are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

School officials say they are monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond if things escalate.

In a statement released Saturday night, officials said, in part:

"With campus demonstrations occurring across the country, the setting up on an encampment on Drexel's campus raises understandable concerns about ensuring everyone’s safety. There have been many well-documented instances of hateful speech and intimidating behavior at other campus demonstrations. "