Man arrested, charged in 2023 Haddonfield arson: officials

A Haddon Township man is in custody and charged after a vehicle fire in the backyard of a Haddonfield home last fall.

He is also charged with other acts involving vandalism and stalking, according to authorities.

Haddonfield Police arrested Michael McNeely Friday and charged him with second degree arson for setting a car ablaze on the 1000 block of Concord Circle in October 2023.

He is also charged with fourth-degree Criminal Mischief in a June 2019 incident involving a concrete block thrown through a window at the same address.

The 42-year-old is also facing heat for stalking-related vandalism. Police say he’s charged with 4th-degree stalking for incidents between 2019 to 2023 in Haddonfield and Medford Township.

During their investigation, detectives utilized digital evidence to identify McNeely as the suspect.

Police say two other vehicle fires happened at the same Haddonfield residence in 2017 and 2021. Those two are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jason Roland of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-5125, Detective Corporal Kristin O’Neill of the Haddonfield Police Department at 856-429-3000 and Detective Mark Hunsinger of the Medford Township Police Department at 609-654-7511. Additionally, tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.