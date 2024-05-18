Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested, charged in 2023 Haddonfield arson: officials

By and FOX 29 staff
Published  May 18, 2024 11:30pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Arrest made in 2023 Haddonfield arson

Officials announce the arrest of a man they say set a vehicle on fire at a home in Haddonfield in 2023.

HADDONFIELD, N.J. - A Haddon Township man is in custody and charged after a vehicle fire in the backyard of a Haddonfield home last fall.

He is also charged with other acts involving vandalism and stalking, according to authorities.

Haddonfield Police arrested Michael McNeely Friday and charged him with second degree arson for setting a car ablaze on the 1000 block of Concord Circle in October 2023.

He is also charged with fourth-degree Criminal Mischief in a June 2019 incident involving a concrete block thrown through a window at the same address.

Related

Suspect wanted for lighting car on fire outside New Jersey home previously hit by arson: police
article

Suspect wanted for lighting car on fire outside New Jersey home previously hit by arson: police

Police in New Jersey are searching for an arsonist who was caught on camera setting fire to a vehicle parked outside a house they say was previously targeted by arson.

The 42-year-old is also facing heat for stalking-related vandalism. Police say he’s charged with 4th-degree stalking for incidents between 2019 to 2023 in Haddonfield and Medford Township.

During their investigation, detectives utilized digital evidence to identify McNeely as the suspect.

Police say two other vehicle fires happened at the same Haddonfield residence in 2017 and 2021. Those two are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jason Roland of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-5125, Detective Corporal Kristin O’Neill of the Haddonfield Police Department at 856-429-3000 and Detective Mark Hunsinger of the Medford Township Police Department at 609-654-7511. Additionally, tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.