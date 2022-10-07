California liquor store owner dies after being assaulted with scooter by group of teens

Authorities said a 69-year-old liquor store owner who was attacked by a group of teens and assaulted with a scooter in Southern California's Highland Park area, reportedly over a case of beer, has passed away.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.

Around 8 p.m., LAPD investigators said a group of four minors, two boys and two girls between the ages of 15 and 18, entered the liquor store and attempted to steal various items. The owner was attempting to stop them when one of the teens struck the victim in the head with a scooter.

Witnesses said the suspects ran off with a case of beer and were seen running eastbound on Figueroa St. A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Video taken from a bystander shows some of the aftermath of the attack and shows the victim left bloodied along the sidewalk.

Bystanders rushed in to help the victim before paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities. However, he was identified by loved ones on a GoFundMe page as Steven Reyes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.