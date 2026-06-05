Coast Guard calls off search for missing swimmer in Delaware River

The Brief The Coast Guard suspended its 11-hour search for a missing swimmer who jumped from a boat into the Delaware River on Friday. State and local authorities will continue to search the water. Carlos Gil Manuel, 25, and a friend jumped into the Delaware River while boating near Torresdale around midnight Friday.



The Coast Guard called off its search for a 25-year-old man who went missing after he and a friend jumped from a boat into the Delaware River early Friday morning.

What we know:

The Coast Guard said it received emergency calls around midnight Friday for two people in the Delaware River near the Torresdale section of Philadelphia.

One swimmer was rescued safely from the water, but another person – later identified as 25-year-old Carlos Gil Manuel – went missing.

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The Philadelphia Police Department and New Jersey State Police have also joined the search. The Coast Guard later suspended the search after 11-hours, pending new developments.

Local and state authorities will continue to search the water.

What they're saying:

A friend shared Manuel's heartbreaking final words he told the rescued swimmer.

"The last words he told my friend were, ‘I can’t anymore. I love you,’" the friend said.

Mike Sweeney, who lives nearby, echoed the potential dangers of going into the river underprepared.

"It’s extremely dangerous being close to the water without the proper gear," he said. "You can fall in or get swept away very quickly. You need to be prepared and have proper equipment."

What's next:

While Coast Guard operations have been suspended, local and state authorities continue to monitor the situation and assist in ongoing efforts.