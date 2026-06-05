Pizza delivery driver shot, killed after order to vacant Northeast Philadelphia home

The Brief A 28-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Police said the delivery was made to a vacant property at the Raymond Rosen Homes. Investigators have the phone number used to place the order and are reviewing surveillance video.



A 28-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot and killed after making a delivery to a vacant property in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Edgeley Street.

Police said officers found the 28-year-old victim lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 12:45 a.m.

Police said the victim was delivering pizza to a property at the Raymond Rosen Homes.

Investigators said the property was vacant.

Surveillance video showed the delivery driver walking with pizza boxes while being followed by two people wearing dark clothing, according to police. One of them was wearing a dark backpack.

What police found

Police said three pizza boxes and a bag were found inside the vacant property.

Investigators said the food did not appear to have been opened or touched.

Police believe the driver was able to deliver the order to the vacant property before he was shot outside.

Ballistic evidence was found outside the property, near where the victim was located.

What we don't know:

Police have not said who placed the order.

Investigators have not said how the driver got inside the vacant property or whether someone let him in.

No arrests have been announced.

What's next:

Police said there are several cameras in the area, and investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

Investigators also have the phone number used to place the order.