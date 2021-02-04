Live! Casino & Hotel opens to public Thursday

article

South Philadelphia's newest attraction, Live! Hotel & Casino will be open to the public for the first time on Thursday.

The new 510,000 square foot gaming and entertainment destination will be hosting an expanded grand opening week from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11.

The casino is home to 2,100 slot machines and 121 live-action game tables. It also features a 29 table poker room, and FanDuel Sportsbook, on top of new dining options.

The hotel offers 200 luxury rooms right in the heart of Philadelphia's stadium complex.

Construction of the facility is said to have created more than 5,000 jobs and day-to-day operations will provide 2,000 permanent positions.

You can find out more about the hotel and casino on their website.

