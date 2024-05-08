Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being electrocuted, falling from ladder at Philadelphia job site: police

Published  May 8, 2024 2:10pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A worker died after authorities say he was electrocuted and fell from a ladder at a Philadelphia job site Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said the deadly incident happened around noon on the 6500 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

The 49-year-old man, who was not identified by police, suffered "fatal injuries" when he was electrocuted and fell off a ladder. 

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital where police say he died. 

Police remained on the scene after the deadly incident to investigate further.