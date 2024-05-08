Man dies after being electrocuted, falling from ladder at Philadelphia job site: police

article

A worker died after authorities say he was electrocuted and fell from a ladder at a Philadelphia job site Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the deadly incident happened around noon on the 6500 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

The 49-year-old man, who was not identified by police, suffered "fatal injuries" when he was electrocuted and fell off a ladder.

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital where police say he died.

Police remained on the scene after the deadly incident to investigate further.