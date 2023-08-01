Local camp counselor with down syndrome inspiring others through accomplishments

A Montgomery County woman is inspiring others with her energy and aspirations.

Jenna Pando, a 24-year-old with down syndrome, is a junior counselor at Twin Spring Farm Day Camp in Ambler. She connects with young campers through activities like Fun Fitness Dance routines.

Jenna was recently invited to Orlando where she lead a fitness class at the National Down Syndrome Congress. Her mother, Lizanne, called the moment of national recognition "a really big deal."

"The kids had a wonderful time, Jenna felt the energy," Lizanne told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney.

Leaders at Twin Spring Farm Day Camp have applauded Jenna's energy and work ethic. Zak Rosa, the Assistant Camp Director, called Jenna a "ray of sunshine."

"Like any organization, you want people to love to come to work, Jenna shows it every single day," Rosa said.

Damaris Wright, who has been Jenna's Senior Bunk Counselor for the past two years, echoed the same sentiments and said she's proud of Jenna's accomplishments.

"She doesn't shy away from challenges," Wright said. "She speaks up when she needs to, and that's all my campers are looking for, someone to lead them and guide them and have fun with them."

Jenna doesn't see herself as a person with a disability, rather a person with abilities. The East Stroudsburg University Senior is an aspiring assistant gym teacher.

"We need her to be responsible, accountable and reliable, and she's every single one of those things," Rosa said.