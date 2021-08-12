Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County

Local couple creates children’s workbook for victims of sexual abuse

By Sergio Cruel
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Local couple creates children’s workbook for victims of sexual abuse

Music may have brought them together, but it was a deeper, more painful history that bonded them for life.

PHILADELPHIA -  Ira and Divine Warren first met in 2013 through a friend and later they got married. Ira is a professional singer and Divine is a music producer.

"We were talking and he said, what a little old lady like you talking about rapping and singing, sing something. So I did a little something for him and he's like wow," Ira said.

Music may have brought them together, but it was a deeper, more painful history that bonded them for life a shared childhood experience of sexual abuse.

"Me and my siblings, we all were abused in the home. It was no way of escape. I had to live with the pain, the hurt, the guilt, and holding on to what we call the family secret," Ira explained.

Divine added, "I see why God put us together. He saw that we had pain. We can be a help for each other."

Ira and Divine decided to be a help for others who may be going through the same pain. Their shirts say "Bodyguard." They put together a children’s workbook with the same title. The workbook is meant as a resource for parents of children who may be victims of sexual abuse to help families deal with the trauma together.

"We want it to be that a parent or a guardian goes over it with a child," Divine said.

The book also comes with a whistle and badge for children. The Warren’s hope they can get "Bodyguard" into schools. If you wish to purchase the book, please click here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 