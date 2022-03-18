Local food pantry finds scant shelves as food prices continue to rise

A local food pantry is feeling the impact of higher food prices as donations for those in need have dipped as people struggle to put food on their own tables.

"Two weeks ago we hit critical where I mean these shelves were almost completely bare," President of the Audubon Peer to Peer Aid Steve Radie said.

Peer to Peer relies on donations from the Camden County community and does not have corporate sponsorships. Still, many large organizations like the Red Cross send families to Peer to Peer in search of weeks worth of food.

Radie said baby formula and diapers have been hard to come by recently and their pet food section is nearly empty. Peer to Peer is always in need of staples like canned goods and non-perishable items.

While skyrocketing gas prices have stolen the headlines, food prices have also been steadily climbing.

From January to February, nearly every category of goods and services got pricier. Grocery costs jumped 1.4%, the sharpest one-month increase since 1990, other than during a pandemic-induced price surge two years ago. The collective price of fruits and vegetables rose 2.3%, the largest monthly increase since 2010. Gas prices spiked 6.6%, clothing 0.7%.

For the 12 months ending in February, grocery prices leapt 8.6%, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981, the government said.

"Gas is driving everything now but food prices has been steadily going up. Even two months ago if you wanted to get a pack of chicken that was normally $2:19 you're looking at 8 bucks," Radie said.

To find out how you can help Peer to Peer stay in stock for those less fortunate, visit their website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

