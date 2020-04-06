Local food truck owners team up to donate food to hospital staff at Cooper University Hospital

Several food truck owners have teamed up to donate food to the hospital staff on the front lines of COVID-19 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

For food truck operator Mary Hilbert, it's all about giving back, lending a hand in these troubled times as people on the front lines answer the call every day in the COVID-19 crisis.

"My goal is to donate over 1,000 meals to them," Hilbert told FOX 29.

Mary, her daughter Megan, Sabrina Brill and Elizabeth Cortina have teamed up with their three food trucks to provide dinners and snacks to doctors, nurses and hospital personnel at Cooper University Hospital.

So far, these ladies have supplied over 300 free meals and snacks to Cooper's employees thanks to donations from the community. They cook the meals and snacks, then deliver them at night and on weekends in a parking lot at the hospital that way healthcare workers can eat close to where they're helping save lives.

"They've just become our family so we wanted to do something for them so they didn't have to worry about where they're food was coming from," Brill said.

The reactions from those they're helping has been overwhelming, from cheers to dancing and applause. For Mary, Megan, Sabrina and Elizabeth, there's no place they'd rather be during a crisis then at Cooper helping out.

Now, they're also supplying meals to EMS workers and police officers at the hospital Their goal is to serve 1,000 meals by the end of April. They say as long as the crisis continues, so will they.

