Local leaders push for slate of gun laws in Pennsylvania they believe will save lives

A group of Pennsylvania Senate Democrats are demanding a vote on gun bills that they say are commonsense and can save lives.

A contingent of state and local leaders, including Senator Vincent Hughes and District Attorney Larry Krasner, gathered Tuesday at Mander Playground to stump for the legislation.

The state House Judiciary Committee in April passed a series of gun laws, including bills that would require universal background checks for people buying long guns privately or at gun shows.

They also approved Red Flag Laws that would pull firearms from gun owners who represent a threat to themselves or others. Both passed the Democratically controlled House, but have stalled in the Republican-held State Senate.

"We are one step away from passing good guns laws in Pennsylvania, one step away," Senator Hughes from Montgomery County said.

The Democrats claim they know of four Republicans who will vote for the bills if given the chance, and argue that citizens want tighter controls on guns.

"The majority of our voters want commonsense gun laws, they want it in a bipartisan fashion," Pennsylvania Senator James Dillon said.

A spokesperson for the Republican majority in the Senate wrote, "Pennsylvania currently has robust laws in place pertaining to guns, which must be enforced in every corner of our Commonwealth."