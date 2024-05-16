Men charged for impersonating county workers to get into South Jersey homes, police warn

article

Two men are facing charges after police say they were impersonating officials while trying to gain access to homes in South Jersey.

According to police, on Monday, May 13, two men went door-to-door on Chestnut Avenue in Gloucester City. Upon door knocking, they say the two misrepresented themselves as County Clerk's Office officials and said they were there to inspect the home for damages.

The suspects knocked on the doors of at least two homes and both of the residents questioned the impersonators' motives and refused to let them inside.

After being questioned, the men left the area in a Ford F150 with a PA registration and "Green Leaf Landscaping" sign.

Upon further investigation, police identified the suspects as Nicholas Maniscalo, 20, of Runnemede, NJ and Antonio R. Martinez, 23, of Glassboro, NJ. They were both charged with impersonating a public servant and a disorderly persons offense.

Police are urging homeowners to be cautious when welcoming anyone into their homes after some recent incidents in South Jersey.

"Always ask for identification from any person looking to enter your home," Gloucester City Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.