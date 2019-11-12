Local mountains opening for earlier-than-usual ski season this weekend

article

Ski season will officially commence this weekend across the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

Palmerton's Blue Mountain Ski Resort is set to kick off its earliest season in 42 years on Saturday.

The resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with five trails and two lifts.

Big Boulder will begin its season starting at 3 p.m. Friday with two trails and two lifts.

Snowmaking efforts begin Tuesday at Camelback Mountain Resort, though trails remain closed for now.

