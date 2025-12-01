Philadelphia-area school delays: Several schools respond ahead of snowy weather

The Brief Several Philadelphia-area school districts have announced delays as suburbs west of the city are likely to see snow on Tuesday. Philadelphia and South Jersey will most likely see rain, with showers becoming heavy at times in the afternoon. Philadelphia and areas close to it will be mostly spared from the snow, but a wintry mix will be possible throughout the morning.



Philadelphia and South Jersey will most likely see rain, with showers becoming heavy at times in the afternoon.

If you have to be on the roads on Tuesday, proceed with caution.

When will it snow on Tuesday?

What we know:

Forecasters say the incoming storm will approach Philadelphia around 5 a.m., bringing snowflakes to places mainly north and west of the city. In Reading and Lancaster, for example, forecasters expect over 2 inches.

The rain-snow line will flirt with Philadelphia and places along the I-95 corridor through the afternoon, before rain becomes more widespread.

Local perspective:

Philadelphia and areas close to it will be mostly spared from the snow, but a wintry mix will be possible throughout the morning.

Areas closer to Philadelphia, like Chester and Bucks counties, could also see a dusting of snow from Tuesday's storm.

The following schools have reported delays in the Philadelphia area for Tuesday.

Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays above, or by clicking here.