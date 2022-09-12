Local musician launches social media challenge to highlight violence and addiction in the city

A new challenge is taking off on social media and a local hip-hop artist says he created it as a way to save young lives.

Vinte "Arsin" Clemons is using his platform as a musician and activist to inspire the youth and spread peace and positivity after he says he lost 52 of his friends to violence.

"I wanted to use it as a tool to hold other artists accountable for their voice in the culture," said Arsin. "Everything's on social media. The drilling, it's a movement. The drill music, people killing each other, and I'm not against the trauma, pain, aggression because that's what hip hop is about, however I feel like what's being missed is the morals."

The goal of the "Pray for Philly Challenge" (#PRAYFORPHILLYCHALLENGE) is to get other artists to use their words as a weapon against gun violence and violence-laced music, which some people argue is poisoning young people.

In the two weeks since launching the social media trend, 43 artists have signed on to bring awareness to the violence and addiction that's consuming the city.

One artist, known as "Sista Keilana" on Instagram joined the challenge by posting a video of her new song, which details the daily violence that our youth is vulnerable to.

"So we blicking and we playing with the children, but who gonna pray for the children make a way for the children. 100 shots in broad day, every day killing children," Sista Keilana said.

Arsin says young people are falling victim to the streets because of trauma and the lack of resources. He also says social media is a big proponent in the city's violence because all it does it "egg it on."

He hopes the challenge will grow for the good on social media and help save lives. Arsin is calling on singers, rappers, activists, poets, etc. to spread their message using the hashtag.

"I want to see people have options. I want young men to have options," said Arsin.

To enter the #PRAYFORPHILLYCHALLENGE, click here. You can get information on Arsin's mentoring and leadership foundation here.