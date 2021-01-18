Local pastor and Biden friend to lead inauguration benediction

There are less than two days from the Presidential inauguration and everyday more and more details come out regarding Wednesday’s schedule and events.

One of those details is who will give the Inaugural Benediction. The man doing the honors is a Delaware native.

"And the final word is you’ve come to worship. Now leave to serve," Pastor Silvester Beaman instructed his parishioners.

The benediction is how Pastor Beaman typically sends the congregation back into the world after Sunday service. Wednesday, he’ll do it for the country, one last blessing to wrap up the inauguration in a wild political climate.

"What we need to hear at this time is we need to have a season of truth and reconciliation. I’ve been saying that this past week. We need a time where we can come and talk to each other, not at each other," Pastor Beaman explained.

Pastor Beaman befriended President-Elect Biden 30-years-ago. The relationship has grown through decades. Beaman’s meditated on what to say since the call came from Biden himself.

"Your life matters and this is our country. We’ve got to learn how to live in it, love in it, heal in it, forgive each other in it. Or we’re going to miss kingdom’s goals," Pastor Beaman provided an advance of what he will say.

And, he wrote the first draft a day or so ago, saying it’s a similar process to preparations for Sunday service. Other themes include being the light, the spark, when others struggle with hope and recognizing and respecting one another’s humanity, all of which seems more than relevant. And, he’ll be back in the pulpit at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington Sunday where they stream live on Facebook and YouTube.

