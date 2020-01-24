Local students raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand

Students from two rival middle schools jammed themselves inside Haverford High school’s gymnasium early Friday morning to watch as their team competes for Potter Cup. The prestige of winning a trophy isn’t why they were there.

“We are kids helping other kids who need all the help they can get and it just feels so nice.” Haverford Student Zoe Starr said.

This all started 17 years ago, a sports competition that brings together Paxon Hollow and Haverford middle schools. Their mission is to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

This year, the students collected over $22,000 dollars, bringing their grand total up to a half a million. This is the biggest student fundraising event for Alex’s Lemonade. The two schools compete in three events girl’s/boys’ basketball and wrestling. Whoever wins the best out of three, wins the Potter Cup.

“Every single year the kids that live in these towns get excited for it and it is something that we know is always going to be a good time.” Tatiana Cunningham from Alex’s Lemonade Stand said.

